Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 943,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 270.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aadi Bioscience

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 17,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $41,053.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,393,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,611.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $198,819. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Aadi Bioscience comprises about 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned 2.15% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.