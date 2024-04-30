Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 943,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Aadi Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 270.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Aadi Bioscience
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Aadi Bioscience comprises about 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned 2.15% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aadi Bioscience
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.