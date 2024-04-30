ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Update

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $145,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,434 shares of company stock worth $4,375,572 in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $1,843,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 544.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 207,399 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $3,875,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 41,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.