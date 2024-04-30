Alta Global Group Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 7th (NYSE:MMA)

Alta Global Group’s (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 7th. Alta Global Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Alta Global Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MMA opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Alta Global Group has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

