ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Update

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 0.46. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,190,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 336,190 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,417,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,767,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

