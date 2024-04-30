Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 36901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,996. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

