Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.3 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

