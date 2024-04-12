Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Lifted by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.15.

Shares of EIF opened at C$47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 99.62%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

