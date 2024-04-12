SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,069,028.05 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,203.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43.

On Thursday, February 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,372,164.05.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $281,367.20.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $171,765,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $143,273,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.