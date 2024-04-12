Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of LWSCF opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.