Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Shares of LWSCF opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.
About Sienna Senior Living
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.