Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.80.

Cascades Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:CAS opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$941.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.8298611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.16%.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Articles

