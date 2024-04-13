Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 14,949 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of AMETEK worth $29,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $179.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

