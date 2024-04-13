Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $52.88

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039,672 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,195,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $168,290,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.