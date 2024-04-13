Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 576 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

BAP stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $179.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.67.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

