Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,940 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $38,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

