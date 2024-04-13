RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,507 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $256,613,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $99,908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

