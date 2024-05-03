Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.72

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.72 and traded as low as $64.20. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 40,681 shares traded.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

