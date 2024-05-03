Comparing Metallus (MTUS) & The Competition

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Metallus to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Metallus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.09% 12.54% 7.79% Metallus Competitors 6.31% 12.48% 6.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metallus and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion $69.40 million 14.36 Metallus Competitors $17.70 billion $1.33 billion 18.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Metallus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

77.6% of Metallus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Metallus has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus’ peers have a beta of 1.54, indicating that their average stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metallus and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A Metallus Competitors 352 1405 1573 58 2.39

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Metallus’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metallus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Metallus peers beat Metallus on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

