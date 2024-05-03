TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.49 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.31. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2026 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

