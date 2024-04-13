Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

