Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 3.2 %

HLNE opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

