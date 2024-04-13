Sandy Spring Bank Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 442.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.