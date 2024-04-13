Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $251.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.71 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

