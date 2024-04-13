Sandy Spring Bank Sells 815 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

TWLO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

