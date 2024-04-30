GSK (GSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. GSK has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.640-1.690 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, analysts expect GSK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSK opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

