Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY24 guidance at $1.15-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.150-1.300 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

