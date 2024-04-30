Brokerages Set Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Price Target at $16.93

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PSBD opened at $16.51 on Friday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 96.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.42%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

