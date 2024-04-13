Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.57. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

