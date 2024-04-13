Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 254 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,963,000 after acquiring an additional 150,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after acquiring an additional 237,514 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $68.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.