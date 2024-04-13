The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.2% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

