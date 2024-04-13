Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG opened at $185.72 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.88. The firm has a market cap of $882.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

