Wells Fargo & Company Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $91.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s previous close.

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

