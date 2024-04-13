Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,716 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Zuora worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zuora by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,085 shares of company stock worth $1,985,746. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.90. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

