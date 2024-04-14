Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,149 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

