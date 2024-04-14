JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 64.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. The firm had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 60,888.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 154.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

