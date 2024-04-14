Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.32. The company has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

