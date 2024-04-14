Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,123 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 47,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 306,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 51,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

