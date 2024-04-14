Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lantheus worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

