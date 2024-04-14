NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 66,209 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

