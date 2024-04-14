ORG Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IWM stock opened at $198.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.