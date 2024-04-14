Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,560 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,123,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,563,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,667,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.