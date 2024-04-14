Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Up 0.6%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 12,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 5,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

