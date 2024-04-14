Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,183 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

