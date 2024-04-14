Short Interest in Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Expands By 26.8%

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Spie Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:SPIWF opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.60. Spie has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$19.20.

About Spie

SPIE SA engages in the provision business support services. It operates through the following segments: France, Germany & Central Europe, North-Western Europe, and Oil & Gas and Nuclear. The France segment includes French activities in multi-technical services and communications. The Germany & Central Europe segment comprises the group’s activities in Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Switzerland in multi-technical services.

