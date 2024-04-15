Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATMU. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ATMU opened at $31.97 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.