First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

FCAP stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.