KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE KIO opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $13.59.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
