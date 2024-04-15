KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE KIO opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $13.59.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

