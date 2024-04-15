Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,100 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $138.80 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

