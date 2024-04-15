New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,887 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 79.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $74.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

