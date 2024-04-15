Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.35. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. Ginkgo Bioworks’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

