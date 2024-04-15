Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth about $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,858,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 245,648 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 189,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Trading Down 1.2 %

Aegon stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

